Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOF) Short Interest Update

Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 119,400 shares, a growth of 65.4% from the February 28th total of 72,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 398.0 days.
OTCMKTS CHEOF opened at $168.25 on Tuesday. Cochlear has a 12-month low of $128.75 and a 12-month high of $185.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $150.22 and its 200-day moving average is $157.02.
