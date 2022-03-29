Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOF) Short Interest Update

Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 119,400 shares, a growth of 65.4% from the February 28th total of 72,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 398.0 days.

OTCMKTS CHEOF opened at $168.25 on Tuesday. Cochlear has a 12-month low of $128.75 and a 12-month high of $185.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $150.22 and its 200-day moving average is $157.02.

About Cochlear (Get Rating)

Cochlear Ltd. engages in the provision of implantable hearing solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. Its products include cochlear, bone conduction and acoustic implants. The company was founded by Michael S. Hirshorn in 1981 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

