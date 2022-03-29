CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Price Target Increased to $20.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut CNH Industrial from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on CNH Industrial from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on CNH Industrial in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $20.35 price objective on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on CNH Industrial in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.62.

Shares of CNHI stock opened at $16.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.63. CNH Industrial has a 12-month low of $13.21 and a 12-month high of $19.69. The firm has a market cap of $22.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.69.

CNH Industrial ( NYSE:CNHI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 30.03% and a net margin of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $9.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that CNH Industrial will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be given a $0.3072 dividend. This is a boost from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.13. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNHI. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in CNH Industrial by 150,100.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in CNH Industrial by 355.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in CNH Industrial by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in CNH Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in CNH Industrial by 207.8% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 5,003 shares in the last quarter. 35.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

