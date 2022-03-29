Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited (OTCMKTS:CLVLY) Short Interest Down 47.7% in March

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited (OTCMKTS:CLVLY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, a decline of 47.7% from the February 28th total of 28,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $14.04 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.48. Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $13.00 and a 12 month high of $31.44.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Ltd. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of SCENESSE, its proprietary photoprotective drug. It also offers drugs for the treatment of various skin disorders. The company was founded by Robert Thomas Dorr on December 14, 1999 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

