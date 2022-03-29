Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,921 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,371,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 53.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 31.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares during the period. City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 68.2% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 7,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,873 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 64.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. 55.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

CRSP traded up $0.69 during trading on Monday, reaching $62.83. 992,436 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,679,172. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.19 and its 200 day moving average is $79.60. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 12 month low of $50.54 and a 12 month high of $169.76.

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($1.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.74) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $12.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 41.28%. Equities research analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on CRSP shares. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $148.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $179.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $90.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CRISPR Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.14.

CRISPR Therapeutics Profile (Get Rating)

CRISPR Therapeutics AG operates as a gene editing company. The firm focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. It engages in the business of discovering, developing and commercializing therapies derived from or incorporating genome-editing technology.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.