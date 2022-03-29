Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Short Interest Update

Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,590,000 shares, a growth of 102.3% from the February 28th total of 1,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 5.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

CLSD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Friday, March 11th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Clearside Biomedical from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.95.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Clearside Biomedical by 190.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 6,464 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Clearside Biomedical during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Clearside Biomedical in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 46.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clearside Biomedical stock opened at $2.34 on Tuesday. Clearside Biomedical has a 52-week low of $1.31 and a 52-week high of $7.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.87 and its 200 day moving average is $3.51. The company has a market cap of $140.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -234.00 and a beta of 1.96.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.22. Clearside Biomedical had a return on equity of 1.63% and a net margin of 1.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clearside Biomedical will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

About Clearside Biomedical

Clearside Biomedical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. Its pipeline includes Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, Suprachoroidal, Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, and gene therapy. The company was founded by Samir Kumar Patel, Vladimir Zarnitsyn, Mark Prausnitz, Daniel H.

