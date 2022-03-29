Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CLH. Raymond James raised shares of Clean Harbors from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a sell rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Clean Harbors has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $118.13.

Shares of CLH opened at $107.76 on Friday. Clean Harbors has a 1 year low of $83.56 and a 1 year high of $118.89. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $98.35 and a 200-day moving average of $101.83.

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.26. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Clean Harbors will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Clean Harbors news, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.51, for a total value of $3,285,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 2,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total value of $236,371.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,317 shares of company stock valued at $4,355,528 over the last three months. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Clean Harbors by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Clean Harbors by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 30,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 48,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,074,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and the Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services, industrial services, field services, and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

