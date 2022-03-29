Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG) Short Interest Down 58.7% in March

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decrease of 58.7% from the February 28th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CMTG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Claros Mortgage Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.90.

Get Claros Mortgage Trust alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMTG. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter worth $246,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Claros Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $1,163,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Claros Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $4,856,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Claros Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $8,064,000. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new position in Claros Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $13,091,000. 12.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMTG stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 459 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,776. Claros Mortgage Trust has a 12 month low of $14.96 and a 12 month high of $18.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.37.

Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Claros Mortgage Trust will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.

About Claros Mortgage Trust (Get Rating)

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate (CRE) finance company, focuses on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional CRE assets located in the United States markets. The company is qualified as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under the Internal Revenue Code. As a REIT, its net income would be exempt from federal taxation to the extent that it is distributed as dividends to shareholders.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Claros Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Claros Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.