Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) PT Lowered to $62.00

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $69.00 to $62.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

CFG has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $56.50 to $57.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.08.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE CFG opened at $47.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Citizens Financial Group has a 12 month low of $39.56 and a 12 month high of $57.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.16 and a 200-day moving average of $49.35. The company has a market capitalization of $20.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.48.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.10. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 33.19%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.23%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 70.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 148.8% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 602 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 91.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Citizens Financial Group (Get Rating)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.