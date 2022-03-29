Citigroup Initiates Coverage on Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY)

Citigroup started coverage on shares of Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on VCISY. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Vinci from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Barclays raised shares of Vinci from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Vinci in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Vinci from €120.00 ($131.87) to €122.00 ($134.07) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Vinci in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Vinci has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $74.60.

Shares of Vinci stock opened at $25.30 on Monday. Vinci has a 52-week low of $21.71 and a 52-week high of $29.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.20.

VINCI SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the concessions, energy, and construction segments primarily in France. It Concessions segment operates motorway concessions with a network of 4,419 kilometers in France; 45 airports; 4,437 kilometers of motorways; highways, railways, and 4 stadiums, as well as operates airports in France and in 11 other countries.

