Citigroup Boosts Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Price Target to $169.00

Mar 29th, 2022

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PACGet Rating) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $150.00 to $169.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Bradesco Corretora lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico to a hold rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $146.00.

Shares of NYSE PAC opened at $150.64 on Monday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a 1 year low of $98.64 and a 1 year high of $155.68. The stock has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $140.30 and a 200 day moving average of $132.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 3.06.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PACGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.04. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a net margin of 31.77% and a return on equity of 28.06%. The firm had revenue of $250.17 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAC. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 1.6% in the third quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,377 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 74,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,275,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 4.6% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the third quarter worth about $305,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the third quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.89% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (Get Rating)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico SAB de CV engages in the operation of a international airports in Mexico and Jamaica. It operates through the following segments: Guadalajara, Tijuana, Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, Montego Bay, Hermosillo, Bajío, and Other Airports. The company was founded on May 28, 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.

