Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.150-$0.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.820. The company issued revenue guidance of $199.77 million-$214.04 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $252.59 million.Citi Trends also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.050-$4.600 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on CTRN. Gordon Haskett lowered Citi Trends from a buy rating to an accumulate rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Citi Trends from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Citi Trends from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com cut Citi Trends from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Citi Trends from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $71.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTRN traded up $2.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.28. The company had a trading volume of 4,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,305. Citi Trends has a 1-year low of $31.21 and a 1-year high of $111.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.38 million, a PE ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 2.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.48.

Citi Trends ( NASDAQ:CTRN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $240.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.80 million. Citi Trends had a return on equity of 46.72% and a net margin of 6.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. Research analysts predict that Citi Trends will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTRN. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Citi Trends by 197.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 13,676 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Citi Trends by 215.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after acquiring an additional 28,821 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 18.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,546 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Citi Trends by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 44,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Citi Trends by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter.

Citi Trends, Inc engages in the retail of urban fashion apparel, accessories, and home decor. It offers products under its Citi Steps and Red Ape brands. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, GA.

