CIBC Trims Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Target Price to C$13.75

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by CIBC from C$14.00 to C$13.75 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CG. Raymond James set a C$13.00 target price on Centerra Gold and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Scotiabank cut their target price on Centerra Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Centerra Gold from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a C$14.00 target price on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Centerra Gold to C$9.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$12.23.

Shares of TSE CG opened at C$11.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$11.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.24. The company has a market cap of C$3.57 billion and a PE ratio of -7.33. Centerra Gold has a 12-month low of C$8.21 and a 12-month high of C$13.52.

Centerra Gold ( TSE:CG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$316.57 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Centerra Gold will post 1.0599999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently -11.70%.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

