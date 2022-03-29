CIBC Cuts Victoria Gold (TSE:VGCX) Price Target to C$23.00

Victoria Gold (TSE:VGCX – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by CIBC from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cormark lowered their target price on shares of Victoria Gold from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Victoria Gold from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Pi Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Victoria Gold from C$23.00 to C$20.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th.

TSE:VGCX opened at 16.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of 15.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 16.01. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29. Victoria Gold has a 52 week low of 12.25 and a 52 week high of 22.54.

Victoria Gold Corp. acquires, operates, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is 100% owned Dublin Gulch property, which hosts the Eagle and Olive-Shamrock Gold deposit covering an area of approximately 555 square kilometers located in central Yukon, Canada.

