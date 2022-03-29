Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG (OTCMKTS:LDSVF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG (OTCMKTS:LDSVF – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st.

Get Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli alerts:

Shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli stock remained flat at $$12,300.00 during trading on Monday. Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli has a fifty-two week low of $8,597.15 and a fifty-two week high of $13,875.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11,006.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11,817.97.

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG is a holding company, which engages in the business of developing, producing, and selling chocolate products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, and Rest of the World. The Europe segment consists of European companies and business units including Russia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.