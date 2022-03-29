Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Purchased by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 351 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 133,135 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $206,406,000 after purchasing an additional 15,722 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter worth $242,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,967 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 158 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. 89.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CMG opened at $1,575.11 on Tuesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,277.41 and a 12 month high of $1,958.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,488.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,660.53. The firm has a market cap of $44.15 billion, a PE ratio of 68.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.31.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $5.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.40. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.48 earnings per share. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 31.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CMG. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,250.00 to $1,950.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $1,800.00 to $1,750.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,710.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,965.48.

In other news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 1,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,480.76, for a total transaction of $2,155,986.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

