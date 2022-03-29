China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded China Yuchai International from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Greenridge Global reduced their target price on China Yuchai International from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th.
NYSE:CYD opened at $11.92 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.85. China Yuchai International has a 52 week low of $10.57 and a 52 week high of $19.59.
China Yuchai International Company Profile (Get Rating)
China Yuchai International Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in engine manufacturing, and hospitality operations and property development business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Yuchai, HL Global Enterprises Limited (HLGE), and Corporate. The Yuchai segment conducts manufacturing and sale of diesel engines which are mainly distributed in the People’s Republic of China (PRC) market.
