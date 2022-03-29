China Recycling Energy (NASDAQ:CREG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Recycling Energy (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CREG opened at $6.29 on Friday. China Recycling Energy has a 1-year low of $3.69 and a 1-year high of $10.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.90.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in China Recycling Energy stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of China Recycling Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.12% of China Recycling Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

China Recycling Energy Corp. engages in the provision of energy savings and recycling products and services. It offers waste energy recycling projects for industrial applications and develops a Build-Operate-Transfer model to provide energy saving and recovery facilities for multiple energy intensive industries in China.

