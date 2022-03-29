China Coal Energy (OTCMKTS:CCOZY) Trading Up 24.4%

China Coal Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CCOZY – Get Rating) shares were up 24.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.47 and last traded at $14.47. Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.63.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.79.

About China Coal Energy (OTCMKTS:CCOZY)

China Coal Energy Company Limited primarily mines for, processes, produces, and sells coal in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Coal, Coal-Chemical, Mining Machinery, Finance, and Others segments. The company offers thermal and coking coal. It also produces and sells polyolefin, methanol, urea, and other coal chemical products, as well as coke; researches, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells coal mining machinery and equipment; and provides after-sales services.

