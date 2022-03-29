China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded China Automotive Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th.
NASDAQ:CAAS opened at $2.96 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.71 and a 200 day moving average of $3.02. The company has a market capitalization of $91.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89 and a beta of 2.79. China Automotive Systems has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $5.49.
China Automotive Systems, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive products, through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Henglong, Jiulong, Shenyang, Wuhu, Hubei Henglong, Henglong KYB, and Other Entities. It also supplies power steering systems and component.
