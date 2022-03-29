Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.33

Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 17th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.

Chimera Investment has decreased its dividend payment by 13.6% over the last three years. Chimera Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 89.2% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Chimera Investment to earn $1.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 91.7%.

NYSE:CIM opened at $12.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.94. Chimera Investment has a 1-year low of $11.30 and a 1-year high of $16.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

Chimera Investment ( NYSE:CIM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.08. Chimera Investment had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 71.47%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Chimera Investment will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Chimera Investment by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 64,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 219,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after purchasing an additional 4,216 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 38,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 4,634 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 158,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after buying an additional 6,670 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Chimera Investment by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 47,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 7,181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.26% of the company’s stock.

CIM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Chimera Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Chimera Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Chimera Investment from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

Chimera Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. engaged in the business of investing in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, Agency RMBS, Non-Agency RMBS, Agency CMBS, and other real estate-related assets The firm’s objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

