Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Shares Purchased by Brown Advisory Securities LLC

Brown Advisory Securities LLC boosted its position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,693 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in Chewy were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHWY. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Chewy by 3,636.4% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Chewy by 76.7% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Chewy in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Chewy by 74.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Chewy in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CHWY traded up $2.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.00. 8,158,870 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,603,598. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.34. The firm has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,489.00 and a beta of 0.52. Chewy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.59 and a twelve month high of $97.74.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Chewy in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on Chewy from $61.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Chewy from $92.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Chewy from $71.00 to $46.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Chewy from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.52.

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

