Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Chewy in a research report issued on Friday, March 25th. William Blair analyst D. Carden expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Chewy’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Get Chewy alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CHWY. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Chewy from $90.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Chewy from $61.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday. Wedbush cut shares of Chewy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Chewy from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Chewy from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.52.

CHWY opened at $48.80 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.34. Chewy has a 1 year low of $35.59 and a 1 year high of $97.74. The stock has a market cap of $20.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,440.00 and a beta of 0.52.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHWY. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chewy by 3,636.4% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Chewy by 76.7% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chewy by 254.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. 97.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chewy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.