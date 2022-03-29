Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by NewSquare Capital LLC

NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,587 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 63.5% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Chevron during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. 65.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $161.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $146.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.73. The company has a market cap of $315.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.13. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $92.86 and a 12 month high of $174.76.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CVX shares. Tudor Pickering upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Chevron from $154.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered Chevron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, DZ Bank raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.32.

In other news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 7,200 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.29, for a total transaction of $945,288.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $39,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 639,115 shares of company stock worth $85,758,897 in the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chevron Profile (Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.