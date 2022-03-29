Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) Short Interest Up 54.0% in March

Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 373,400 shares, an increase of 54.0% from the February 28th total of 242,400 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.6 days.

CPK stock traded up $1.88 on Tuesday, reaching $136.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 660 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,092. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.63. Chesapeake Utilities has a 12-month low of $113.49 and a 12-month high of $146.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 28.36 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.01). Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 14.64%. The business had revenue of $160.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Utilities will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is 40.59%.

In other Chesapeake Utilities news, Director Thomas P. Hill, Jr. sold 988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.07, for a total value of $133,449.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPK. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 1,133.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,136,000 after purchasing an additional 62,276 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 255.2% in the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 75,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,043,000 after purchasing an additional 54,123 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Chesapeake Utilities in the fourth quarter worth $7,306,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Chesapeake Utilities in the fourth quarter worth $6,721,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chesapeake Utilities in the third quarter worth $3,489,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Chesapeake Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Chesapeake Utilities from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chesapeake Utilities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.60.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

