Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Charles and Colvard manufacture, market and distribute moissanite jewels for sale in the worldwide jewelry market. Moissanite, also known by its chemical name, silicon carbide, is a rare, naturally occurring mineral found primarily in meteorites. The Company is the sole manufacturer of scientifically-made moissanite jewels. Their strategy is to create a unique brand image which positions moissanite as a jewel in its own right, distinct from all other jewels based on its fire, brilliance, luster, durability and rarity. “

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTHR traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.69. 70,705 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,909. The firm has a market cap of $51.78 million, a PE ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.59. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $3.66.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 20.88%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Charles & Colvard, Ltd. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTHR. Meros Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the fourth quarter worth $1,591,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the fourth quarter worth $1,013,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the third quarter valued at about $677,000. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 550,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 177,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 308,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 97,671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.24% of the company’s stock.

Charles & Colvard Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of moissanite jewels and finished jewelry featuring moissanite for sale in the worldwide jewelry market. It operates through the following business segments: Online Channels and Traditional. The Online Channels segment refers to the e-commerce outlets, including charlesandcolvard.com, third-party online marketplaces, drop-ship, other pure-play, and e-commerce outlets.

