ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its position in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,807,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 687,738 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $117,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in ChampionX by 515.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,763,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,802,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315,092 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in ChampionX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,060,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in ChampionX by 131.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 647,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,604,000 after purchasing an additional 367,241 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in ChampionX by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,194,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000,000 after purchasing an additional 360,635 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in ChampionX during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,890,000. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Get ChampionX alerts:

ChampionX stock traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.99. 997,174 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,979,967. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.22 and a beta of 2.99. ChampionX Co. has a one year low of $18.26 and a one year high of $30.48.

ChampionX ( NASDAQ:CHX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. ChampionX had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 3.68%. The firm had revenue of $822.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that ChampionX Co. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CHX shares. Bank of America lowered ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised ChampionX from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ChampionX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

ChampionX Company Profile (Get Rating)

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.