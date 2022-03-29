C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of CFFI opened at $50.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.13 million, a PE ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.49. C&F Financial has a 1 year low of $39.43 and a 1 year high of $55.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. C&F Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.15%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of C&F Financial by 428.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of C&F Financial by 1,636.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 2,831 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of C&F Financial by 304.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of C&F Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of C&F Financial by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 7,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the period. 28.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C&F Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals and businesses. It operates its business through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking and Consumer Finance. The Community Banking segment provides checking and savings deposit accounts, business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.

