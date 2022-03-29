Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.480-$0.530 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.480. The company issued revenue guidance of $350 million-$360 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $362.10 million.

Several research firms have commented on CERT. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Certara from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Certara from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays cut their target price on Certara from $48.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Certara from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.00.

NASDAQ CERT opened at $21.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98. Certara has a twelve month low of $17.70 and a twelve month high of $45.48.

Certara ( NASDAQ:CERT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). Certara had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a positive return on equity of 2.96%. The business had revenue of $75.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Certara will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Certara news, Director Mason P. Slaine sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total value of $2,521,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 3,000 shares of Certara stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $78,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 406,000 shares of company stock worth $9,787,530. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CERT. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Certara by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,466,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,771,000 after purchasing an additional 733,317 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Certara by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,429,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,635,000 after acquiring an additional 456,213 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Certara by 6,519.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 418,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,848,000 after purchasing an additional 411,924 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Certara by 138.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 285,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,462,000 after acquiring an additional 165,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Certara by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 263,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,127,000 after purchasing an additional 7,646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.79% of the company’s stock.

Certara, Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

