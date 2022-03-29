Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CLLS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cellectis from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird restated a hold rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. JMP Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Cellectis from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.00.

CLLS opened at $4.27 on Friday. Cellectis has a twelve month low of $3.43 and a twelve month high of $21.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $194.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.36.

Cellectis ( NASDAQ:CLLS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.37. Cellectis had a negative net margin of 170.26% and a negative return on equity of 41.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.95) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cellectis will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLLS. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cellectis in the 3rd quarter worth about $253,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 117.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 66,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 35,781 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 235,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,971,000 after acquiring an additional 13,502 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Cellectis by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,076,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,574,000 after buying an additional 42,653 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Cellectis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. 39.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cellectis SA engages as a biopharmaceutical company that harnesses the immune system to target and eradicate cancer cells. It offers Gene editing and Immuno-oncology. The company was founded by David J. Sourdive and André Choulika on February 20, 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

