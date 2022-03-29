CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.59 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) to report $7.59 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for CarMax’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $7.16 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $8.05 billion. CarMax posted sales of $5.16 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 47.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CarMax will report full-year sales of $31.62 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $29.92 billion to $32.26 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $32.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $28.29 billion to $34.37 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CarMax.

Get CarMax alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KMX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of CarMax from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Citic Securities initiated coverage on shares of CarMax in a report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of CarMax from $157.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.18.

Shares of KMX opened at $98.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.49. CarMax has a 1-year low of $95.04 and a 1-year high of $155.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in CarMax by 83.7% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in CarMax during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CarMax by 202.8% during the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in CarMax during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CarMax during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 94.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CarMax (Get Rating)

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CarMax (KMX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.