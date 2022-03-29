Carl Ledbetter Sells 20,000 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) Director Carl Ledbetter sold 20,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.21, for a total value of $2,544,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Carl Ledbetter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 24th, Carl Ledbetter sold 20,000 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.51, for a total value of $2,450,200.00.

On Monday, January 10th, Carl Ledbetter sold 10,000 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.43, for a total value of $1,014,300.00.

Shares of NET traded up $3.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $130.02. 5,336,792 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,274,263. The stock has a market cap of $42.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -156.65 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $102.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.37. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.25 and a 12 month high of $221.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 6.78 and a quick ratio of 6.78.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Cloudflare by 120.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,729,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,771,000 after purchasing an additional 15,680,274 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Cloudflare by 322.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,347,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,244,000 after purchasing an additional 8,661,214 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cloudflare by 705.1% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,323,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,628,000 after purchasing an additional 7,289,490 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Cloudflare by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,274,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,556,000 after purchasing an additional 81,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Cloudflare by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,945,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386,240 shares in the last quarter. 66.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NET. Stifel Europe lifted their target price on Cloudflare from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 12th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Cloudflare from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Cloudflare from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cloudflare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.61.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

