Carl Ledbetter Sells 20,000 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) Director Carl Ledbetter sold 20,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.21, for a total value of $2,544,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Carl Ledbetter also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, March 24th, Carl Ledbetter sold 20,000 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.51, for a total value of $2,450,200.00.
- On Monday, January 10th, Carl Ledbetter sold 10,000 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.43, for a total value of $1,014,300.00.
Shares of NET traded up $3.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $130.02. 5,336,792 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,274,263. The stock has a market cap of $42.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -156.65 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $102.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.37. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.25 and a 12 month high of $221.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 6.78 and a quick ratio of 6.78.
Several research firms recently weighed in on NET. Stifel Europe lifted their target price on Cloudflare from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 12th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Cloudflare from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Cloudflare from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cloudflare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.61.
Cloudflare Company Profile (Get Rating)
CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.
