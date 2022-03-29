CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCP) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.23

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.2292 per share on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.
Shares of MTBCP stock opened at $26.16 on Tuesday. CareCloud has a fifty-two week low of $25.23 and a fifty-two week high of $31.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.94.
