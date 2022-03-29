CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCP) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.23

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.2292 per share on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of MTBCP stock opened at $26.16 on Tuesday. CareCloud has a fifty-two week low of $25.23 and a fifty-two week high of $31.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.94.

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

