Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focused on developing innovative anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease. The company’s lead product consist CardiolRx(TM). Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. is based in Oakville, ON. “

Get Cardiol Therapeutics alerts:

Several other analysts have also weighed in on CRDL. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Cardiol Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. initiated coverage on shares of Cardiol Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.75.

NASDAQ:CRDL opened at $1.33 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.62. Cardiol Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.23 and a twelve month high of $4.96.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Cardiol Therapeutics by 560.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 126,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 107,000 shares in the last quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new stake in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $5,833,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics by 275.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 20,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 15,151 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $327,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.43% of the company’s stock.

About Cardiol Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Cardiol Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage life sciences company focused on developing anti-inflammatory therapies for cardiovascular disease (CVD). Their lead product, CardiolRx, is a pharmaceutical manufactured cannabidiol formulation being investigated in a Phase II/III study in hospitalized patients testing positive for COVID-19 with a prior history of, or risk factors for CVD.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cardiol Therapeutics (CRDL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiol Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiol Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.