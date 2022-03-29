Capital A Berhad (OTCMKTS:AIABF) Trading Down 7.1%

Capital A Berhad (OTCMKTS:AIABF – Get Rating) shares traded down 7.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13. 204,549 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 484% from the average session volume of 35,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.
The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.18 and a 200 day moving average of $0.20.
Capital A Berhad Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AIABF)
