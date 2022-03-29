Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $104.18

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP – Get Rating) (NYSE:CP)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$104.18 and last traded at C$103.71, with a volume of 318515 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$103.66.

CP has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway to C$98.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Raymond James cut Canadian Pacific Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a C$105.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$97.00 to C$98.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$129.87.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$94.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$92.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.33. The firm has a market cap of C$96.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.80.

Canadian Pacific Railway ( TSE:CP Get Rating ) (NYSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported C$0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.97 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.02 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 4.5400002 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.18%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

