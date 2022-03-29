Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 31,920 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,437,552 shares.The stock last traded at $133.98 and had previously closed at $135.72.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CNI shares. Stephens upped their price target on Canadian National Railway from $126.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James raised Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$168.00 to C$170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Vertical Research cut Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.35.

The firm has a market capitalization of $94.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.71.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 33.77%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.579 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 41.71%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNI. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 3rd quarter valued at about $916,455,000. TCI Fund Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 36,699,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,246,357,000 after acquiring an additional 6,592,022 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth approximately $654,343,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 152.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,235,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $968,922,000 after buying an additional 3,766,889 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 136.4% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,709,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $661,623,000 after buying an additional 3,293,832 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

