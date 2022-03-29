Canacol Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:CNNEF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Canacol Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:CNNEF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 288,100 shares, a decline of 48.3% from the February 28th total of 557,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.9 days.

Shares of CNNEF stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.54. 30,017 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,592. Canacol Energy has a 52 week low of $2.19 and a 52 week high of $3.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.55.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0412 per share. This represents a yield of 6.41%. This is a boost from Canacol Energy’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.

Canacol Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of petroleum and natural gas. It focuses on the commercialization of its Colombian gas reserves and resource base. The company was founded by Charle A. Gamba, Luis Baena, and David Anthony Winter on July 20, 1970 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

