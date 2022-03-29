Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) Price Target to C$7.00

Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GUD. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Knight Therapeutics to a hold rating and set a C$5.30 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Knight Therapeutics from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$7.00.

Knight Therapeutics stock opened at C$5.18 on Friday. Knight Therapeutics has a 1-year low of C$5.01 and a 1-year high of C$5.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$606.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64.

Knight Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, acquires, in-licenses, out-licenses, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and consumer health products, and medical devices in Canada and internationally. It offers Bijuva for the treatment of moderate to severe vasomotor symptoms associated with menopause in women with intact uterus; IMVEXXY to treat postmenopausal moderate to severe dyspareunia; IBSRELA for the treatment of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation in adults; TRELSTAR to treat advanced prostate cancer and for pain associated with endometriosis; ILUVIEN for the treatment of vision loss due to diabetic macular oedema; and NERLYNX to treat early-stage breast cancer.

