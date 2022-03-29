Cambridge Cognition (LON:COG) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $123.62

Cambridge Cognition Holdings Plc (LON:COG – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 123.62 ($1.62) and traded as high as GBX 145 ($1.90). Cambridge Cognition shares last traded at GBX 141 ($1.85), with a volume of 319,857 shares traded.
The firm has a market capitalization of £45.20 million and a PE ratio of 705.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 123.62 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 130.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.93, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96.
Cambridge Cognition Company Profile (LON:COG)
