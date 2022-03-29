Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They set a neutral rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.57.

Shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners stock opened at $13.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 2.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.67 and its 200 day moving average is $13.05. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a twelve month low of $5.27 and a twelve month high of $17.43.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners ( NASDAQ:CLMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.73). The business had revenue of $865.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLMT. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the third quarter valued at $85,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 9,014 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $159,000. 31.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products and Corporate. The Specialty Products segment produces lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants and other products.

