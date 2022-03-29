CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE) Receives C$40.78 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CAE) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$40.78.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of CAE from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Desjardins upgraded shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley set a C$37.00 price target on shares of CAE and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 4th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

TSE:CAE traded up C$0.07 on Monday, reaching C$31.79. The stock had a trading volume of 384,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,785. CAE has a 1-year low of C$29.05 and a 1-year high of C$42.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$32.09 and a 200-day moving average price of C$34.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 90.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.10.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

