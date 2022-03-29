Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 484 Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the third quarter worth $223,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Accenture by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 232,848 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $68,641,000 after acquiring an additional 5,558 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Accenture by 8.2% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,839 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,508,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 80.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 42,170 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,490,000 after purchasing an additional 18,747 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 16.1% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,562 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accenture stock opened at $330.74 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $327.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $349.78. The firm has a market cap of $209.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $276.07 and a 52 week high of $417.37.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.17. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.11%.

In related news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.53, for a total transaction of $746,301.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,046 shares of company stock worth $10,551,684 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Accenture from $340.00 to $397.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Accenture from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $382.03.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

