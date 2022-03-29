Burcon NutraScience (OTCMKTS:BUROF) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.94

Burcon NutraScience Co. (OTCMKTS:BUROF – Get Rating) (TSE:BU) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.94 and traded as low as $0.85. Burcon NutraScience shares last traded at $0.98, with a volume of 534,990 shares trading hands.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $100.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.80 and a beta of 1.15.
About Burcon NutraScience (OTCMKTS:BUROF)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Burcon NutraScience (BUROF)
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- The Bottom Is In For Paypal
- Workhorse Group Insider Buys Shares And Sends Stock Higher
- Buying the Dip in Fortive Stock is a Strong Move
- Splunk Stock is Worth Exploring
Receive News & Ratings for Burcon NutraScience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burcon NutraScience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.