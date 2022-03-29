BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the software maker’s stock.
BSQR stock opened at $1.84 on Friday. BSQUARE has a 12 month low of $1.41 and a 12 month high of $8.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.59 million, a P/E ratio of -13.14 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.63 and a 200-day moving average of $1.94.
BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BSQUARE had a negative net margin of 5.55% and a negative return on equity of 9.36%. The company had revenue of $9.08 million for the quarter.
About BSQUARE (Get Rating)
BSQUARE Corporation develops and deploys technologies for the makers and operators of connected devices in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud. It offers software that connect devices to create intelligent systems; and embedded operating system software and services for makers of connected and intelligent devices, such as point-of-sale terminals, kiosks, tablets and handheld data collection devices, smart vending machines, ATMs, essential equipment in buildings and facilities environments, digital signs, and in-vehicle telematics and entertainment devices.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BSQUARE (BSQR)
- The Bottom Is In For Paypal
- Workhorse Group Insider Buys Shares And Sends Stock Higher
- Buying the Dip in Fortive Stock is a Strong Move
- Splunk Stock is Worth Exploring
- Why Gamestop Stock Won’t Stop Going Up
Receive News & Ratings for BSQUARE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BSQUARE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.