BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the software maker’s stock.

BSQR stock opened at $1.84 on Friday. BSQUARE has a 12 month low of $1.41 and a 12 month high of $8.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.59 million, a P/E ratio of -13.14 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.63 and a 200-day moving average of $1.94.

BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BSQUARE had a negative net margin of 5.55% and a negative return on equity of 9.36%. The company had revenue of $9.08 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of BSQUARE by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 286,337 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 15,009 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in BSQUARE during the 4th quarter valued at $483,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in BSQUARE by 188.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 275,280 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 179,847 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BSQUARE during the 3rd quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in BSQUARE during the 2nd quarter valued at $266,000. 9.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BSQUARE

BSQUARE Corporation develops and deploys technologies for the makers and operators of connected devices in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud. It offers software that connect devices to create intelligent systems; and embedded operating system software and services for makers of connected and intelligent devices, such as point-of-sale terminals, kiosks, tablets and handheld data collection devices, smart vending machines, ATMs, essential equipment in buildings and facilities environments, digital signs, and in-vehicle telematics and entertainment devices.

