BRP (TSE:DOO) PT Raised to C$136.00

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by National Bank Financial from C$124.00 to C$136.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC upped their target price on shares of BRP from C$114.00 to C$124.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of BRP in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a C$130.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of BRP from C$125.00 to C$133.00 in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of BRP from C$130.00 to C$136.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of BRP from C$115.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$136.36.

Shares of DOO stock opened at C$97.32 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.98 billion and a PE ratio of 10.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$93.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$105.12. BRP has a twelve month low of C$73.74 and a twelve month high of C$129.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. This is a boost from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is 5.37%.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

