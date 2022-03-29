BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Sees Strong Trading Volume on Earnings Beat

BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday following a stronger than expected earnings report. 1,685 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 106,191 shares.The stock last traded at $77.23 and had previously closed at $77.83.

The company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $1.03. BRP had a negative return on equity of 280.96% and a net margin of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. BRP’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a $0.126 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. This is an increase from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DOOO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised BRP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. raised their target price on BRP from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on BRP from C$137.00 to C$146.00 in a research note on Sunday. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on BRP from C$124.00 to C$136.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on BRP from C$130.00 to C$136.00 in a research note on Monday. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.56.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DOOO. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in BRP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BRP by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of BRP by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BRP during the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BRP during the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors own 53.84% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 2.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.95.

BRP Company Profile (NASDAQ:DOOO)

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

