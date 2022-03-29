Brown Advisory Securities LLC Sells 260 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Brown Advisory Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FLOT. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 100.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $421,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,251,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,076,000 after buying an additional 221,653 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $429,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $187,000.

BATS:FLOT traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.51. 2,649,061 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.62 and a 200 day moving average of $50.70. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.76 and a 12 month high of $51.10.

