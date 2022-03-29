Brown Advisory Securities LLC Decreases Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Brown Advisory Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 32.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,541 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,703 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 91.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 174 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 686.4% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,597 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group stock traded up $4.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $155.00. 1,261,187 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,886,191. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.28. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.07 and a fifty-two week high of $224.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.45.

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 40.18%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.89 earnings per share. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.59%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TROW. Citigroup dropped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $159.00 to $136.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $240.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America started coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $212.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.64.

In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,260 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total value of $180,999.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 8,216 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total value of $1,174,230.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

