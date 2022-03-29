Brown Advisory Securities LLC Cuts Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Brown Advisory Securities LLC cut its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 65.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,015 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,605 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 4,723 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management boosted its holdings in Amgen by 8.5% during the third quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 635 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its holdings in Amgen by 1.1% during the third quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 4,414 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 2.0% during the third quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 74.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $241.54. 2,229,210 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,205,891. The company has a market cap of $136.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $219.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.59. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $198.64 and a twelve month high of $261.00.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 120.59%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 75.27%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMGN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $258.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $228.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $194.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.12.

About Amgen (Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.