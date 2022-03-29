Brown Advisory Securities LLC Acquires Shares of 6,000 STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Brown Advisory Securities LLC acquired a new stake in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in STOR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in STORE Capital by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of STORE Capital by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of STORE Capital by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,653,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $333,143,000 after buying an additional 211,642 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of STORE Capital by 224.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 96,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after buying an additional 66,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of STORE Capital by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 21,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STOR traded up $0.93 on Tuesday, hitting $30.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,804,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,508,563. The firm has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.61. STORE Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $28.32 and a 52-week high of $37.13.

STORE Capital ( NYSE:STOR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $209.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.56 million. STORE Capital had a net margin of 34.29% and a return on equity of 5.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that STORE Capital Co. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is 154.00%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on STOR. BMO Capital Markets cut STORE Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Mizuho decreased their target price on STORE Capital from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of STORE Capital in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.86.

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

